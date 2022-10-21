fncbdowntownrome

First National Community Bank is launching Treasury Management Services as part of its Business Banking suite.

The Positive Pay service will automate the process of entering checks into the online banking system, which will then identify any exceptions or duplications, serving as a tool to help businesses mitigate the risk of check fraud and human error.

