eagleegg1-121322

This image was taken from one of the Berry eagle cam video replays soon after it arrived Tuesday morning. 

 From Berry eagle cam

The tenth season of one of Northwest Georgia's most-watched family drama is under way. The first egg has arrived in the eagles' nest behind Cage Center at Berry College.

The egg was discovered at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday; the watch continues for a potential second egg.

