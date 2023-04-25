firefromsmc.jpg

The investigation continues into the cause of a fire in a vacant house between Smith and Ross streets just off Broad Street that lit up the downtown Rome skyline Monday night.

Rome Floyd Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning said she has spoken with the owner of the property and there has been an issue with homeless people going into the structure in the past. Sometimes, fires are started as a way to stay warm as opposed to being of malicious intent, she noted. Code enforcement also found a suspicious vehicle in the area Tuesday morning.

