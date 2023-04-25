The investigation continues into the cause of a fire in a vacant house between Smith and Ross streets just off Broad Street that lit up the downtown Rome skyline Monday night.
Rome Floyd Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning said she has spoken with the owner of the property and there has been an issue with homeless people going into the structure in the past. Sometimes, fires are started as a way to stay warm as opposed to being of malicious intent, she noted. Code enforcement also found a suspicious vehicle in the area Tuesday morning.
Chewning said the cause of the fire is still undetermined and asks that anyone who may have seen anyone in or around the home Monday night to call the Rome Floyd Fire Department, the Rome Police Department, or 911.
The first reports came in at 10:27 p.m., Fire Department Division Chief Clete Bonney says. The house had been vacant for some time and crews battled the flames from both Ross and Smith streets, he says.
Firefighters couldn't get inside so they went into defensive mode, he says. There were no injuries. The fire crews earned praise from witnesses for quickly containing the blaze.
Because of the height of the flames, some residents in the Between the Rivers neighborhoods thought the fire was in one of the taller buildings around downtown's Turner McCall side.
Subsequent reports narrowed it to the home atop a hill at the end of West First Street. It was adjacent to the campus and parking lots of St. Mary's Catholic Church off Broad Street, just down from Five Points.
In recent years, some older homes in that area have been demolished, leaving the Smith Street properties vacant and backing up the hill to residences on Ross Street.