The U.S. Senate runoff comes down to the precinct votes Tuesday as polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Floyd County is on the path to meet or exceed 22,000 total votes, counting those cast Tuesday as well as 10,351 advance votes already in and 1,128 absentees -- with another 400 due at the elections office by 7 p.m.
Recent trends show about half the vote in an election comes via advance, in-person balloting. One concern is Tuesday's weather, with heavy rain due much of the day. The ballot features one race, the U.S. Senate. Republican Herschel Walker is challenging Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
Both candidates crisscrossed the state over the weekend in final appeals for votes. Your mailbox likely was flooded with late appeals as well while TV ad times are dominated by both candidates.
While Floyd County already has cast more votes in this runoff than in the 2018 edition, totals won't come close to the double Senate vote in January 2021.
Records from the Georgia Secretary of State's office show 10,635 people took part in the December 2018 runoff that featured two statewide offices: Public Service Commission and Secretary of State. That was just over 20% of those eligible to vote. Advance and absentee ballots in 2022 already are at 11,479 or 19.1% of the 60,000 or so eligible voters.
In the Senate runoff that put Democrats Warnock and Jon Ossoff in office, 35,845 voters turned out or 57.9%.
Floyd will have 25 precincts open on Tuesday. To find your precinct, please go to: mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/
Breaking records across the state
More than 1.7 million Georgia voters cast ballots last week ahead of the U.S. Senate runoff, a sure sign that interest is high in the race.
The 352,953 ballots cast on Friday across the state, the final day for early voting, shattered the previous one-day record for early voting in Georgia set ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Counting absentee and military voters, Georgia's total turnout reached 1.85 million -- 26.4% of active Georgia voters.
Warnock received more votes than Walker in the Nov. 8 general election, capturing 49.4% of the vote to 48.5% for the Republican. But since neither candidate won more than 50%, state law requires a runoff to decide the victor.
Democrats have expressed concern about the relatively low number of absentee ballots turned in ahead of the runoff, citing legislation the Republican-controlled General Assembly passed last year requiring voters to show a photo ID to vote absentee and significantly limiting the number of absentee ballot drop boxes.
But Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the strong early voting turnout shows the new law works.
“Georgia has struck the perfect balance between accessibility and security,” Raffensperger said. “These historic turnout levels emphasize that any lawful voter who wants to cast a ballot can do so easily.”
Dave Williams with Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.