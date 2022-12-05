Voting at elections office

The Floyd County elections office in the health department building at 18 E. 12th St.

 File

The U.S. Senate runoff comes down to the precinct votes Tuesday as polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Floyd County is on the path to meet or exceed 22,000 total votes, counting those cast Tuesday as well as 10,351 advance votes already in and 1,128 absentees -- with another 400 due at the elections office by 7 p.m.

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker

U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (left) faces Republican Herschel Walker in the Dec. 6 runoff. Contributions to both candidates likely topped a quarter of a billion dollars.

Dave Williams with Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.

