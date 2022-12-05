floydrunoff120222

Through Thursday, 8,414 Floyd residents had voted early in the U.S. Senate runoff. More than 1,900 people showed up Friday as well to boost Floyd's advance voting total to 10,351 per the Georgia Secretary of State's Office.

 Source: Floyd County elections office

The U.S. Senate runoff comes down to the precinct votes this Tuesday as polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

In Floyd County, expect 22,000 total votes, including those cast Tuesday as well as 10,351 advance votes already in and 1,128 absentees with another 400 due at the elections office by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In