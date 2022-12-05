Through Thursday, 8,414 Floyd residents had voted early in the U.S. Senate runoff. More than 1,900 people showed up Friday as well to boost Floyd's advance voting total to 10,351 per the Georgia Secretary of State's Office.
The U.S. Senate runoff comes down to the precinct votes this Tuesday as polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
In Floyd County, expect 22,000 total votes, including those cast Tuesday as well as 10,351 advance votes already in and 1,128 absentees with another 400 due at the elections office by 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Recent trends show about half the vote in an election comes via advance, in-person balloting. One concern is Tuesday's weather with heavy rain due much of the day. The ballot features one race, the U.S. Senate. Republican Herschel Walker is challenging Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
Both candidates criss-crossed the state over the weekend in final appeals for votes. Your mailbox likely was flooded with late appeals as well while TV ad times is dominated by both candidates.
What is known: While Floyd County already has cast more votes in this runoff than in the 2018 edition, totals won't come close to the double Senate vote in January 2021.
Records from the Georgia Secretary of State's office show 10,635 people took part in the December 2018 runoff that featured two statewide offices: Public Service Commission and Secretary of State. That was just over 20% of those eligible to vote. Advance and absentee ballots in 2022 already are at 11,479 or 19.1% of the 60,000 or so eligible voters.
In the Senate runoff that put Democrats Warnock and Jon Ossoff in office, 35,845 voters turned out or 57.9%.