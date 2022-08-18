Additional police patrols have been assigned for Rome High School on Friday as well as in downtown Rome.
With three major fights and 16 arrests at RHS already this week, plus three high school football games at Barron Stadium for the Corky Kell Classic on Friday, proactive steps are underway.
"We will have extra officers at the school tomorrow and downtown this weekend," Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said Thursday.
Also, a Rome Wolves' pep rally set for on campus Friday has been canceled for "multiple reasons," said Interim Superintendent Dawn Williams.
Downtown will be busier than normal on Friday with the three football games set for Barron Stadium, including Rome playing in the 8:30 p.m. finale.
The series is considered as the beginning of the high school football season. Games start at 2:30 p.m. with Fellowship Christian vs. Mt. Pisgah, followed by Cass High vs. Kennesaw Mountain at 5:30 p.m. and then Rome vs. Creekview at 8:30 p.m.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation is offering additional parking behind the levee for $5 a vehicle. The games also will be broadcast on Peachtree TV; check your provider for the channel.
On Saturday, Indra Thomas Sings Jazz with the Clock Tower Jazz Ensemble begins at 7 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St.