Rome Police Department

Additional police patrols have been assigned for Rome High School on Friday as well as in downtown Rome.

With three major fights and 16 arrests at RHS already this week, plus three high school football games at Barron Stadium for the Corky Kell Classic on Friday, proactive steps are underway.

