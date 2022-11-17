The national headlines have been filled with chilling news of thousands of layoffs at Twitter, Facebook and even Amazon in recent weeks. The state is seeing a bit of erosion as well even amid record employment.
But locally, it is just the opposite. Rome/Floyd's labor force in October peaked at 42,700 -- the highest in at least 13 months -- with a 1,100-job increase since the same month in 2021. October also saw 100 more jobs than September of this year, in part because of hiring for the Christmas shopping season.
But first-time unemployment insurance claims also rose last month in Floyd, Bartow and Gordon counties vs. September 2021. Compared to October 2021, initial claims were up in all but Gordon County.
The October snapshot:
Floyd: 277 claims, just two more than September but also up from 230 a year earlier.
Bartow: 230 claims, up from September and from 12 months back.
Gordon: 218 claims vs. 149 the previous month. Gordon was the only local county to report fewer claims (166) in October 2021.
Polk: 117 claims, down 109 claims from September and almost flat was the previous October (102).
Chattooga: 112 claims, down 50% from September but higher than a year earlier.
A check of the help wanted postings show the Rome-Floyd Chamber had 103 positions posted as of Thursday morning, a bit lower than in recent months with governments and area colleges representing most of what is available. The Cartersville-Bartow Chamber had 27 jobs available in the area
Statewide, the October unemployment rate was 2.9 percent, eight-tenths of a percent lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent. Georgia’s October rate was half a percent lower than a year ago. County reports will be available next week.
Additionally, job numbers set another record, increasing by 3,700 from September to 4,808,800.
“Although Georgia's unemployment rate went up slightly from September, the rate of job creation still far exceeds those in the workforce looking for employment,” said Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.
“We are starting to see some churn in the employment numbers with some isolated layoff events offsetting some of the all-time highs we have experienced in the technology, healthcare, and transportation sectors,” said Butler. “However, we are still setting records in multiple sectors highlighting the current favorable hiring environment for Georgians.”