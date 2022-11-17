octjobs2022a

The Rome-Floyd labor force reached 42,700 in October, the highest in 13 months.

 Source: Georgia Department of Labor

The national headlines have been filled with chilling news of thousands of layoffs at Twitter, Facebook and even Amazon in recent weeks. The state is seeing a bit of erosion as well even amid record employment.

But locally, it is just the opposite. Rome/Floyd's labor force in October peaked at 42,700 -- the highest in at least 13 months -- with a 1,100-job increase since the same month in 2021. October also saw 100 more jobs than September of this year, in part because of hiring for the Christmas shopping season.

