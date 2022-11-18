111622_CND_FluShot2.TIF

The state's flu activity continues to surge as healthcare leaders urge residents to get the flu vaccine this season. 

See if this scenario sounds familiar: Even as "flu numbers are getting very worrisome" in Dr. Gary Voccio's opinion, we're also seeing a drop in the number of people getting their annual vaccinations. The numbers are "way off," he adds.

It could be "vaccine fatigue" as a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doctor concluded in a recent Clinician Outreach and Communication Activity report with a nod to covid shots and boosters. 

