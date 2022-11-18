See if this scenario sounds familiar: Even as "flu numbers are getting very worrisome" in Dr. Gary Voccio's opinion, we're also seeing a drop in the number of people getting their annual vaccinations. The numbers are "way off," he adds.
It could be "vaccine fatigue" as a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doctor concluded in a recent Clinician Outreach and Communication Activity report with a nod to covid shots and boosters.
If so, the timing is horrible as Georgia continues to see a deadly surge in flu cases so early in the 2022-23 season. And that's before the start of the holidays, including Thanksgiving next Thursday.
Tracking for the new season began Oct. 2. Through Nov. 5, Georgia had recorded two deaths, 655 hospitalizations and 171 community outbreaks.
Seven days later, Georgia's death count jumped to 12 and hospital cases soared by nearly 300 patients to 945. Another 76 additional outbreaks were confirmed between Nov. 6 and 12.
The next report will show at least two more Georgia deaths, or 14 in less than two months, says Voccio, health director of the state Department of Public Health's Northwest District. None had been reported in the 10 counties he supervises through Friday.
By comparison, 31 people died from the flu in Georgia during the entire 2021-22 season.
Voccio hopes the current spike will follow trends observed in Australia where a similar jump in cases eased soon afterward. The flu in Georgia normally peaks in February.
No matter, he's urging area residents six months and older to get a flu shot. While the health department is seeing "normal" requests so far this year, Voccio says the big drop off is coming from patients visiting their private physicians.
He added that the rate of death from the flu remains much higher than even covid. Through Friday, 40 virus patients remained in Northwest Georgia hospitals including 15 under treatment at Atrium Health Floyd and AdventHealth Redmond. That's down one from Thursday's report.
As for the flu, Atrium Health Floyd's case count was "up a little" from normal but the healthcare system is not seeing a dramatic increase, says Dr. Ken Jones, senior vice president and chief medical officer.
Some precautionary steps to stay health:
Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and warm water.
Alcohol-based gels are the next best thing.
Cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow or arm to help prevent spread of the flu.