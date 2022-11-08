eastlindale

Busy parking lot outside the East Lindale precinct at Hollywood Baptist Church off Lombardy Way and Ga. 101.

 John Druckenmiller

Editor's Note

Because of a tight production schedule we can't hold our print deadline, so we will not have election results in our Wednesday newspaper. We'll still be in the newsroom Tuesday night and elections results will be posted to our website NorthwestGeorgiaNews.com as they come in. 

The vote count

The following links are from the Secretary of State's office:

Capitol Beat News Service

contributed to this report.

1
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In