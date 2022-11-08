Editor's Note

Because of a tight production schedule we can't hold our print deadline, so we will not have election results in our Wednesday newspaper. We'll still be in the newsroom Tuesday night and elections results will be posted to our website NorthwestGeorgiaNews.com as they come in. 

With absentee ballots already reported as of 7:37 p.m. incumbent Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene pulled ahead with 7,427 votes to Democrat Marcus Flowers' 2,971 as Gordon County ballots were partially reported. 

Absentee and East Rome precinct have reported:

Capitol Beat News Service

contributed to this report.

