Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers and Republican incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene clashed at the 14th Congressional District debate. Together, they’ve amassed more than $26.1 million in campaign contributions — and counting.

 From Georgia Public Broadcasting

Editor's Note

Because of a tight production schedule we can't hold our print deadline, so we will not have election results in our Wednesday newspaper. We'll still be in the newsroom Tuesday night and elections results will be posted to our website NorthwestGeorgiaNews.com as they come in. 

As of 8:51 p.m. incumbent Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene pulled ahead with 111,906 votes to Democrat Marcus Flowers' 63,926 as Floyd, Gordon, Walker, Dade, Whitfield, Chattooga, Paulding and Cobb are listed as partially reported. 

5 of 6 precincts complete

