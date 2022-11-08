eastlindale

Editor's Note

Because of a tight production schedule we can't hold our print deadline, so we will not have election results in our Wednesday newspaper. We'll still be in the newsroom Tuesday night and elections results will be posted to our website NorthwestGeorgiaNews.com as they come in. 

Precinct/voting updates:

Turnout update also ahead of the May primary: We saw more people vote in advance and absentee in the general election than voted in the May primary. Total votes then: 13,939 -- election day, advance and absentee. That's out of 59,287 eligible (23.51%). Before the first vote on Tuesday, nearly 17,000 votes had been cast in this election (out of 60,000 eligible).

