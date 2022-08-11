That latest boom being heard in Bartow County is a first-of-its kind distribution/fulfillment center planned by Duluth Trading Co., bringing 300 jobs and a $53 million investment to Adairsville.
The project was announced Thursday morning by Gov. Brian Kemp as well as corporate and other state officials.
Duluth Trading is based in Wisconsin and serves as a problem-solution workwear destination. Known for its humorous marketing -- including the 'Buck Naked' underwear branding -- and focus on high-quality customer service, the company operates primarily online with 65 retail locations, including one in Kennesaw off Barrett Parkway.
The site on International Parkway is just off U.S. 41 north of the Ga. 140 intersection and the road does have a link back to 140 as well, east of I-75.
It is the latest in a wave of development in northern Bartow County with more on the way. We'll have more on that in Friday's Around Town column.
"We are thrilled to open Duluth Trading’s first-ever automated fulfillment center in Adairsville," said Sam Sato, President and CEO, Duluth Trading. "With an expanded fulfillment network and state-of-the-art robotics, this new facility positions us to better serve our customers nationwide all while adding hundreds of new jobs to the Bartow County community."
According to the media release:
"Duluth Trading’s new campus will be at the Ashley Capital building at 400 International Parkway in Adairsville. The facility is the retailer’s first-of-its-kind automated distribution and fulfillment center. It serves as a major investment toward the retailer’s digital growth and expansion, to better serve customers and its nation-wide footprint of brick-and-mortar stores.
"Duluth Trading will be hiring for a variety of positions, including full-time, part-time, and seasonal fulfillment center warehouse associates. Interested individuals should apply at www.duluthtrading.com/careers."