The Renee Lanham murder trial ended with a hung jury Wednesday following deliberations that started on Friday.

The Summerville News reports "a Chattooga County Superior Court judge has declared a mistrial in the Susan Renee Lanham murder trial. It was a mistrial on all murder charges. The jury did convict her on two counts of giving false statements. She's now in the sheriff's custody and awaiting sentencing."

