SK plant commerce

A look at the massive SK electric vehicle battery plant off I-85 in Commerce.

 From SK website

In context: Rumored for months, that "next big thing" for I-75 northwest corner has hit -- and it is huge. An electrical vehicle battery plant is bound for U.S. 411 in Bartow County, opening in 2025. What's due: More than 3,500 jobs and an investment of between $4 billion and $5 billion.

What's especially of interest: The site is off U.S. 411 outside of Cartersville as you head to Rome. It is on the northside in an industrial area that has existed for perhaps quarter of a century. Given that,  it underscores what the Rome-Floyd Development Authority is doing with the "enterprise corner" off 411 east of Rome.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In