Desotofire
From Facebook

The closing minutes of the premiere of "Funny Little Thing Called Love" saw some real-life drama as guests and performers began to smell smoke in the DeSoto Theatre.

The auditorium on Broad Street was quickly evacuated as Rome/Floyd firefighters arrived and discovered what appears to have been an HVAC issue, based on reports from Rome Little Theatre.

0
0
0
1
1

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In