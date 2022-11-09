georgiasenate110822

Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (left) and challenger Republican Herschel Walker (right)

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker pushed incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock to a likely runoff for a key Senate seat Tuesday after both candidates appeared to fall short of earning more than 50% of the vote. 

As of 4 a.m. Wednesday, Warnock led Walker, 49.3%-48.9% with with 97% of the vote counted. Libertarian Chase Oliver get 2% of the vote. The runoff would be Dec. 6.

