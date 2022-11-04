In a world where the Kardashians are TV personalities and variations of “Real Housewives” stretch around the globe, a recent Twitter post indicated Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene may be starring in her own production soon.
The life and times of Greene could be getting screen time next year in a production from conservative broadcaster Brian Glenn.
In a Tweet denying U.K.-based Daily Mail reports that he and Greene are romantically linked, Glenn states that “I’m assisting in a new reality style series that shows her in real life, not fake news. Coming in 2023 #LifeWithMTG.”
Both Glenn and Greene are currently going through divorce proceedings.
Greene’s office did not respond to a request for comment on Friday. However, the Glenn post was retweeted on her Twitter account. Glenn is identified as director of programming for Right Side Broadcasting Network, a media group out of Auburn, Ala.
The report comes in the final days of Greene’s general election showdown with Democrat Marcus Flowers for the 14th Congressional District seat in Congress. Through Oct. 19, Flowers had contributions of $15.6 million compared to $12 million for the Republican incumbent.
Tuesday’s final vote is expected to go Greene’s way in a district dominated by Republicans. Advance voting concluded Friday; precincts are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.