Police were still searching for an armed man wanted for aggravated assault late Monday but classes are expected to be back to normal Tuesday at Floyd County Schools.
The Model and Johnson campuses had extra security assigned Monday just as a precaution, according to Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher, but normal operations are scheduled to resume.
Eric Carl Virta, 29, is wanted on an aggravated assault charge following a Sunday “domestic altercation” at a home on Brewer Road. Fincher said police think Virta has sought shelter from the cold by now and is no longer running around the community.
There is no active threat, according to the FCPD, but people should remain on the lookout for Virta, a white man described as “heavily tattooed on body and face” and wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Suspicious activity should be reported to 911.
While details of the incident remain sketchy, police sent out an alert Sunday afternoon saying they were searching the area for a suspect in a shooting following a domestic fight.
“Nobody was injured in that altercation. Officer presence remains heavy in the area,” the alert stated.
Police decided against a lockdown at the nearby schools for Monday but added officers at the facilities as a precaution. Officers also patrolled the area on the lookout for Virta.
FCS Superintendent Glenn White headed to Johnson Elementary School at 6:30 a.m. Monday to ensure security was in place, and said other administrators would be at the Model schools as well.
“We’re making sure that our children are safe,” he said.
He thanked the FCPD for keeping the school system informed since the situation developed Sunday afternoon.
County schools have classes through Wednesday and then begin Christmas break.