Police were still searching for an armed man wanted for aggravated assault late Monday but classes are expected to be back to normal Tuesday at Floyd County Schools.

The Model and Johnson campuses had extra security assigned Monday just as a precaution, according to Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher, but normal operations are scheduled to resume.

