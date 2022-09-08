Jason DiPrima, the Cartersville deputy police chief, has resigned one week after his arrest in Central Florida on charges of soliciting sex from an undercover agent.

The following note was shared by Cartersville Police:

We thank The Ledger of Lakeland, Fla., for its cooperation in reporting this story.

1
7
1
1
6

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In