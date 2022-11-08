votingpsa

Editor's Note

Because of a tight production schedule we can't hold our print deadline, so we will not have election results in our Wednesday newspaper. We'll still be in the newsroom Tuesday night and elections results will be posted to our website NorthwestGeorgiaNews.com as they come in. 

The most important part of Campaign 2022 has a 12-hour run today. Precincts across the state are open from 7 a.m. until 7 tonight to give voters a final chance to decide key state and federal representation for the next two to four years.

Already, nearly 17,000 of Floyd County's 60,000 active voters have used early or absentee ballots. Some 300 absentee ballots still out need to be delivered to the elections office before 7 tonight.

Capitol Beat News Service

contributed to this report.

