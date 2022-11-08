Because of a tight production schedule we can't hold our print deadline, so we will not have election results in our Wednesday newspaper. We'll still be in the newsroom Tuesday night and elections results will be posted to our website NorthwestGeorgiaNews.com as they come in.
Howell precinct, Aragon: "There were about 22 in line at Flint Hill Baptist when the polls opened at 7. I was toward the back of that line. I was in and out in about 25 minutes. Didn’t seem to be any issues. Looked to be 30-35 in line when I left." -- LA
Voter of the day: There was some delay in getting an absentee ballot to a voter temporarily out of state. The ballot finally arrived Monday. She filled it out and then, via FedEx, sent to her parent's business office where it will be delivered today and then taken directly to the elections office. That's a dedicated voting family.
The most important part of Campaign 2022 has a 12-hour run today. Precincts across the state are open from 7 a.m. until 7 tonight to give voters a final chance to decide key state and federal representation for the next two to four years.
Already, nearly 17,000 of Floyd County's 60,000 active voters have used early or absentee ballots. Some 300 absentee ballots still out need to be delivered to the elections office before 7 tonight.
The Secretary of State's office reports 15,492 in-person votes with 1,441 absentees accepted through Friday. That's a total of 16,903.
Weather won't be a factor today as the forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 79. Expect a breeze of 15 mph.
Not sure where to vote? Go to the https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/ and, on the right, type in your first initial, last name, county and date of birth. It will list your precinct and you'll find a sample ballot as well. Check your ballot as while most of the top is the same for all voters, Rome voters will decide an open school board seat while county residents will decide whether to extend Sunday alcohol sales (the so-called brunch bill.")
As shown in the graphic, please bring a picture ID to the precincts. Also, allow some time to vote; you should see a good crowd on hand.
No races have been decided by early voting. Ignore the chatter; today's vote will decide the winners. The best example was the Roy Barnes-Sonny Perdue race -- polling showed Democrat Barnes would coast to a second term; Perdue won in an upset special.
At the precincts, you'll see your familiar poll workers -- and likely poll watchers from both parties especially in light of the fallout from the 2020 elections and subsequent changes by state legislators.