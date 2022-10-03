The one-time home of The Partridge Restaurant enters its 90th year with new ownership.
Rome businessman Harry Pierce has sold 330 Broad St. after buying it in 2020. It adjoins the offices of his Hard Time Products and family businesses.
Built in 1933, the building sold for $300,000. Originally the home of the Gordon Theatre, the Jacobs family moved The Partridge to that site in 1962.
The Partridge would remain open under family and other ownerships through 2015. It most recently was home to Don Neo’s Mexican restaurant.
We’ll have updates this week on what’s next for the site.
Going up
Work continues off Ga. 53 near Shannon on the new warehouse/distribution center from the Hillman Group as shown in the accompanying photo from Catamount Constructors.
According to the latest post:
“Our team is putting in work at Project Greenlight, the 420,750-square-foot tilt-up warehouse in Rome, Ga. We poured our truck aprons on the south side, completed decking, and are nearing completion of the roofing. We are also doing interior framing and overheads at the tenant improvement area with overhead fire suppression and electrical in the warehouse.”
Ground was broken in December 2021 on the project and construction is expected to be completed before the end of the year.