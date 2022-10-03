The one-time home of The Partridge Restaurant enters its 90th year with new ownership.

Rome businessman Harry Pierce has sold 330 Broad St. after buying it in 2020. It adjoins the offices of his Hard Time Products and family businesses.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In