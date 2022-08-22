The billboards are everywhere along the interstate. Each one is mostly clever and includes a mileage count to the destination -- or is that sensation?
"Don't stay thirsty, my friend."
"I like big Buc-ee's and I cannot lie."
"Do it for the gram."
And then there's the brisket pitch. Or a breakfast sandwich.
All tease motorists to what has become more of a gushing oil well than an oasis off Interstate 75 at Union Grove in southern Calhoun. It is a moneymaker known as Buc-ee's which celebrates anniversary no. 1 on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
There were crowds on that summer Monday as the store opened. And there were many more people on campus 363 days later, pumping gas at $2.96 a gallon, getting those famed nuggets, tasting that brisket and getting that Instagram picture made in front of the famed beaver.
The impact of Georgia's second Buc-ee's -- with more than 53,200 square feet under roof and 120 gas pumps -- was immediate.
In December, Gordon County Administrator Jim Ledbetter told The Calhoun Times that “we’re up dramatically on SPLOST and LOST collections.” The county reported a 30.92 percent ($268,550) local SPLOST increase in October 2021 vs. the previous year, and a 30.85 percent ($169,870) in LOST collections.
“We had been running up about 17% ... as far as we can tell, this may be the impact of Buc-ee’s,” Ledbetter said at the time. “That means out-of-town money is funding us.”
The store definitely has made the Union Grove interchange a destination both regionally and for motorists on the interstate. That's on top of all the continuing warehouse development with much more to come.
"Sold" and "under contract" signs from Realtor Craig McDaniel of Toles, Temple & Wright dotted the road connecting Buc-ee's to Ga. 53 and the outlets on Sunday. There's another hotel on the way as well at the hot corner of 53 and I-75, already home to several hospitality centers, Cracker Barrel, LongHorn and a First National Community Bank office.
The new bypass connecting western Ga. 53 to U.S. 41, I-75, Buc-ee's and eventually eastern 53 is helping as well.
Adding to it is the Love's travel center directly across Union Grove from Buc-ee's, which was the first to put a flag and an upsized farm of gas pumps and retail center in the area.
But the competition is heavy -- in name recognition and especially amid this summer of inflated gas prices. As Love's was selling a gallon of unleaded at $3.15 on Sunday, Buc-ee's was at $2.95. That's $3 when filling a 15-gallon tank -- and money that could instead be spent toward a bag of trademark nuggets.
The Buc-ee's chain isn't slowing down to enjoy the Northwest Georgia success. Up next for Georgia is an expected store in Glynn County off I-95 near Brunswick (per media reports); another store is planned near Auburn while the Athens, Ala., location is due by November; and Tennessee's first Buc-ee's opened in Crossville earlier this summer.