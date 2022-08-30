Briefly: 31 covid patients in Rome's hospitals Monday, down 1. Aug 30, 2022 46 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Monday, 31 covid patients were under treatment at Rome's hospitals, down one from Friday's count:♦ Atrium Health Floyd: 19 patients, down 7.♦ AdventHealth Redmond: 12 patients, up 6.♦ Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.♦ Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.The free COVID-19 test site is at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Rome. Testing hours are: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Updated: Death investigation continues in Shannon; Floyd Police say there is a 'person of interest' in custody. 10 additional Rome High students face charges following Tuesday brawl; extra officers still on campus. RPD: Second 'swatting' call to Greene's home, this time from a 'suicide crisis line.' Capitol Police also investigating as nation media coverage builds. Let's get ready to Crumbl, cookie company Rome-bound next spring Monday digest: Tentative funeral services for homicide victim. Two school systems in flux over Eric Holland. Running Water Powwow returns after two years. And summer's end. Today's Weather Right Now 72° Humidity: 95% Cloud Coverage: 47% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunrise: 07:12:42 AM Sunset: 08:08:57 PM Today Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tonight Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 91F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Former Statesboro councilman headed to prison for tax evasion Kemp allocates $62 million to address homelessness and housing insecurity Fulton judge orders Kemp to testify in probe of Trump’s election interference State & Region Homelessness a problem in rural Georgia Former state employee charged in fraud scheme Kemp rolls out new law enforcement grant program