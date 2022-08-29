Gas prices continue decline from summer peak.

This chart, from Gas Buddy, shows average prices during the start of the pandemic through this month. 

Gas prices continued to drop last week ahead of what is expected to be a busy Labor Day travel weekend.

In Floyd County, the average price (per AAA) was down to $3.25 a gallon, an 11-cent fall in seven days. On Sunday, you could find gas in the $3 range in West Rome including $2.99 a gallon at Circle K/Mobil. Nearby competitors were at $3.02 to $3.04.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In