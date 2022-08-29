Gas prices continued to drop last week ahead of what is expected to be a busy Labor Day travel weekend.
In Floyd County, the average price (per AAA) was down to $3.25 a gallon, an 11-cent fall in seven days. On Sunday, you could find gas in the $3 range in West Rome including $2.99 a gallon at Circle K/Mobil. Nearby competitors were at $3.02 to $3.04.
Analysts predict the declines will continue but caution that hurricane season is entering peak weeks which could disrupt Gulf oil production. Four tropical systems were being tracked by the National Hurricane Center on Monday morning, one near the Gulf of Mexico while the others were in the Atlantic.
Gordon County continues to see the lowest per-gallon costs. As of Monday morning, prices across the region were as follows per AAA. The second column shows the average prices from Aug. 22:
Floyd: $3,25, down from $3.36.
Bartow: $3.26, down from $3.35.
Gordon: $3.14, a penny less than last week.
Polk: $3.34 vs. $3.39 a week ago.
Chattooga: $3.21 vs. $3.30.
Georgia: $3.38 vs $3.43.
Nation: $3.85 vs $3.90.
From AAA: Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.38 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 44 cents less than a month ago, and 43 cents more than this time last year.
It now costs $50.70 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost 7 dollars less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago.
Cautions Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman: “ ... now we need to keep an eye on the weather as hurricane season arrives. These storms can affect prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.”
Says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy: "Some issues have developed that we're keeping a close eye on, including the shut down of the largest refinery in the Midwest. While that refinery may get back online sooner rather than later, it's not impossible that down the road the situation could impact prices in the region. For the rest of the country, however, we'll continue to see prices moderate. This is of course subject to hurricane season, and it does appear that the tropics are starting to see some activity, so there's no guarantee the decline will continue."