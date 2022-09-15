August 2022 workforce

Rome/Floyd County's labor force grew by 1,300 jobs in August vs. the same month last year, and by 100 jobs from the previous month, according to Georgia's Department of Labor.

There's a mixed employment report for August across Northwest Georgia and the state. The news is mostly good but there are a few bumps in surrounding counties.

Rome/Floyd County: The labor force grew by 1,300 jobs in August vs. the same month last year, reaching a 13-month peak of 42,500 jobs. That's also 100 more jobs from the July report, according to Georgia's Department of Labor.

