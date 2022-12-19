Georgia’s flu season battle is continuing as more people — mostly 65 and older — died in the first two months compared to all of the 2021-22 season.
The flu season begins in early October and can run as late as mid-May.
The latest report from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows 33 people died from the flu between Oct. 1 and Dec. 10 vs. 31 in the previous period.
Two thirds of those deaths, 22 people, have been those 65 and older. Another nine victims were ages 50 to 64. No additional deaths were reported for the week ending Dec. 10.
In his latest video update, Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for Public Health’s northwest district, urges area residents to get their flu shot if they haven’t done so already. He says it is the best way to protect you and your family.
Shots are available at the Health Department as well as medical centers around the community and store pharmacies.
The latest “flu map” from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention places Georgia, Alabama and Florida in the “high” zone for flu cases. South Carolina is “very high” as are some other states. If you’re traveling over the next few weeks, visit cdc.gov/flu/weekly/usmap.htm for a look at other states.
Since the season started in October, 1,581 people have have been hospitalized by influenza statewide, with 290 outbreaks recorded. Compare that to the entire last season: 543 people hospitalized and 40 outbreaks across Georgia.
Healthcare leaders urge anyone six months or older to get vaccinated against the flu. Some other precautionary steps to stay healthy:
♦ Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and warm water.
♦ Alcohol-based gels are the next best thing.
♦ Cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow or arm to help prevent spread of the flu.
♦ Avoid touching your face.
♦ Stay home from work or school if sick.
