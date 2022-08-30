One of the mysteries in the continuing Eric Holland drama is the status of his resort-style home off Chulio Road.
Listed a month ago and still for sale, the Hollands’ five-bedroom, five-bath home carries an asking price of $825,000. Offered by EXP Realty with Realtor Sherrell Smith, the two-year-old home features 4,260 square feet under roof on 1.49 acres.
Amenities include “a grand custom stone ceiling foyer which opens to the living room. Open-concept eat-in kitchen, oversized waterfall island, floor to ceiling windows... built-in bookshelves, ample cabinetry, walk-in pantry and wet bar.” Also: screened porch, outdoor fireplace and a three-car garage.
Assuming the buyer puts down 20%, or $165,000, the monthly mortgage payment would be $3,764 not counting another $58 a month homeowners association fee. Annual property taxes are estimated at $6,650.
The home next door also is on the market for $839,000 (it has a pool).
What to watch: If Holland is hired as Rome superintendent this week, we’ll be curious to see if the “for sale” sign stays up. We’re hearing other accommodations are part of the contract talks — but not part of the benefits package.
More dining & dessert options?
On the heels of Jim ‘N Nick’s perhaps leading the next new food wave here, another name is on radar.
Culver’s — home to those Wisconsin-dairy infused butter burgers, cheese curds, pretzel bites with cheese and “fresh frozen custards” on their own, in shakes, etc. — apparently has kicked some tires around town.
We’re told interested franchisees can’t find the right spot, in part because of real estate prices. There are some requirements for locations including:
♦ Good visibility from all angles. Corner lots at signalized intersections are preferred. Also some “turning” requirements.
♦ Availability to build up to 4,500 square feet.
♦ One designated parking stall for every two restaurant seats (typically 55-60 stalls).
♦ The majority of the chain’s owner-operators own their real estate. And most of the restaurants are freestanding.
Indeed, today’s real estate prices could be an impairment but given the level of interest, anything is negotiable.
Names in the news
Meet the new boss: That would be Mike Hobbs, the new president of Georgia Highlands College. A meet-and-greet is set for Thursday, Sept. 22, from 3 to 5 p.m. on the library patio of the Rome campus.
The Southern Economic Development Council announced the election of new directors and officers at the annual conference in San Antonio recently. Among the new designees: Missy Kendrick, the president and chief executive officer of the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority. Her term begins Jan. 1.
PAM Studios reports the crew is working on several new projects, including ‘In My Sights,’ described as “a thriller film.” What to note: “The film will require local talent in the Rome area.” They’ll find a lot to chose from.
Popcorn & Politics
The Battle for Broad Street: Democratic congressional hopeful Marcus Flowers has had an office at 240 Broad St. since the start of the campaign, a strategic move since the transplanted incumbent now calls Rome home (ask the police) and his top opponent in the primary was a two-term city commissioner here. Now comes the Floyd County Republican Party, which staged a soft opening of its headquarters on Saturday at 420 Broad St. Also watch for news of a Democratic Party HQ, likely coming to West Rome.
Week of the Democrats continues: From the state party meeting in Columbus on Saturday to Stacey Abrams’ visit in Cave Spring Sunday and U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock due at the Kelsey/Aycock/Burrell Center (1 p.m. Wednesday), it has been a busy week for the top of the ballot. More Democrats are due Thursday for a meet-and-greet at 6:30 p.m. at the library.
And a reminder that GOP Fest — the annual Rome rally — is Sept. 10 at the fairgrounds. More on that next Tuesday.
Peaks & Valleys: The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to Dr. Dawn Williams: Instead of retiring on Wednesday, she deserves a medal for operating the Rome City Schools system for a turbulent three months. Serving as interim superintendent, she endured the Eric Holland departure just days before Rome High’s return to class; an apparent rudderless school board; two students with weapons on campus; plus two dozen others charged following separate brawls. That’s in an addition to a smear campaign attacking “leadership” (hint: Look up). We’d like to know who would have done a better job?
Valley to the lingering staffing issues: The Facebook message on Friday night was about a fast-food spot surprisingly closed. A quick check showed it had to do so a few times in recent weeks. Dollar General fans in town are upset about shifting hours at several stores. And even one of the newest restaurants in town has dealt with surprising staff shortages. Recruitment is key but so is retention. No business can make it with unreliable schedules.