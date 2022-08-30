Hollandhouse

The home of former Rome High principal Eric Holland remains on the market with an asking price of $825,000.

 Photo by John Druckenmiller

One of the mysteries in the continuing Eric Holland drama is the status of his resort-style home off Chulio Road.

Listed a month ago and still for sale, the Hollands’ five-bedroom, five-bath home carries an asking price of $825,000. Offered by EXP Realty with Realtor Sherrell Smith, the two-year-old home features 4,260 square feet under roof on 1.49 acres.

Mike Hobbs

Mike Hobbs
Missy Kendrick president Rome Floyd Economic Development Authority

Missy Kendrick
Stacey Abrams Cave Spring

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams was at Cave Spring Methodist Church to meet with the deaf community Sunday evening.
Dawn Williams, RCS interim superintendent

Dawn Williams

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by writing jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In