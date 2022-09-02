This year’s opening of the Spirit Halloween store has an extra couple of layers of creepiness.
First, ‘tis the season. People — make that adults — can’t seem to get enough “weird” around Halloween. They’ll be packing the store later this month through closing time in early November.
Second, “Spirit Halloween: The Movie” was staged, in part, at this store, which for years served as a Toys R Us location. A mid October debut is planned. Given how Rome’s Claremont House continues to draw “Stranger Things” fans, you can bet this pop-up will become a stand-up for selfies and such.
Third, again with “Stranger Things” ties to Rome’s Claremont House in season four, demand should be high for all Spirit Halloween inventory dealing with the show. The corporate office is not sure yet what items will be included here but some of it already is available on the Spirit Halloween website.
Corporate did not have a confirmed opening date for the Armuchee store other than “September.” We did a drive-by at midday Thursday and it was a... ghost town?
But if you can’t wait, there’s always Amazon. Vecna paraphernalia is just a click and a delivery away. (And you just know someone will walk Second Avenue in a Vecna mask around Halloween).
As for Spirit: The company continues to hire, with openings listed for managers and sales associations. Check Snag A Job for more.
Pizza and burgers
Marco’s Pizza due Sept. 12 on Shorter Avenue in West Rome. Months in the making, Marco’s Pizza is at 2206 Shorter Ave., just across the highway from McDonald’s. Claude Corbin has been assembling his staff and watching over final tune-ups to the refit of the building. Hours will be Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., and until 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Corbin says.
Whataburger gets a little closer: So fans driving a good 50 minutes for a Whataburger in Kennesaw have a little bit better news. A restaurant is coming to... Fort Payne, about that long of a drive to our northwest. Huntsville’s WHNT reports “the new location will be located just off of Highway 35 next to the old Jefferson’s building in Fort Payne, according to Mayor Brian Baine.” No opening date has been projected as yet. We continue to check on sites closer to home.
Bubble bath
As expected, Bath & Body Works is headed to Riverbend Center close to Michael’s and GameStop. The store sign says an October opening is planned. The site looks like a combination of the former Courtesy Finance and SuperCut locations on the “Panera” end of the shopping center. The current store is at Mount Berry Mall. At least $350,000 has been spent on the remodel so far.
It comes as things are getting tough for a competitor, Bed, Bath & Beyond. Around 120 store closings and 20% systemwide layoffs were announced earlier this week.
Popcorn & Politics
How to vote early in the next election: Perhaps we missed this (other than the legal ad in our print edition) but here’s the skinny on advance voting on the Nov. 8 ballot from the Floyd elections office:
Advanced voting will be at two sites, the elections office at 18 E. 12th St. in Rome and the Anthony Recreation Center at 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd., Rome.
The hours: 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays, Oct. 17 through Nov. 4. Saturday voting at the elections office on Oct. 22 and 29 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.; Sunday voting at the elections office on Oct. 23 from 1 until 5 p.m. No weekend voting at the Anthony Center.
Absentee ballots also are available. An application for an Absentee Ballot by Mail can be requested by calling 706-291-5167 or by sending an email to Absentee@floydcountyga.org.
Peaks & Valleys: The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to the 2022 campaigns coming to town: Two of the top Democrats on the fall ballot were in Floyd County this week, Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock. All of the Republicans on the statewide ballot are invited to the Sept. 10 rally at the fairgrounds and we expect most to show. No matter red or blue, we endorse any opportunity for local voters to get a chance to meet those seeking their vote. (Just be sure to vet each one before voting).
Valley to the vanishing voices of college football: Even a Gator appreciated the gravel-chewing sound of Larry Munson‘s voice (except for the Bellue-to-Scott touchdown in 1980). Now a new season starts without Mick Hubert, the “voice of the Gators” who retired recently. Eli Gold is on medical leave from the Crimson Tide broadcast to start the season. And we’re still not used to no Verne Ludquist on the SEC/CBS Game of the Week. Especially this weekend as the real season starts, we’d give about anything to hear one more, “Loran, whaddya got?”