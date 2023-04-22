fatal042322

The single-vehicle accident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near U.S. 27 and Walenda Drive.

 Google map

An early Saturday accident in Armuchee has claimed the life of a 30-year-old woman.

Jennifer Whitley of Armuchee died after her car ran off the road and flipped several times, coming to a rest in the nearby woods, says Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor. Her family has been notified.

