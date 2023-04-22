The single-vehicle accident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near U.S. 27 and Walenda Drive.
An early Saturday accident in Armuchee has claimed the life of a 30-year-old woman.
Jennifer Whitley of Armuchee died after her car ran off the road and flipped several times, coming to a rest in the nearby woods, says Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor. Her family has been notified.
The accident happened near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Walenda Drive Northwest just above Armuchee High School.
Proctor believes the accident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Saturday; he pronounced her deceased at the scene at 5:15 a.m. Whitley sustained blunt force trauma injuries, he says.
The Floyd County Police Department is investigating the accident.
It already has been a rough year on Rome/Floyd County roads, especially with a series of fatal motorcycle accidents in recent weeks in West Rome.
