Jobsjuly2022

The jobless rate in July dropped across Northwest Georgia with all but Chattooga County coming in under an unemployment rate of 3 percent.

Both Bartow and Gordon counties saw unemployment drop to 2.5 percent for the month followed by Polk at 2.7 percent, Floyd at 2.8 percent and Chattooga at 3.7 percent. Together, some 4,100 people were jobless, down from almost 5,000 in July 2021.

