The jobless rate in July dropped across Northwest Georgia with all but Chattooga County coming in under an unemployment rate of 3 percent.
Both Bartow and Gordon counties saw unemployment drop to 2.5 percent for the month followed by Polk at 2.7 percent, Floyd at 2.8 percent and Chattooga at 3.7 percent. Together, some 4,100 people were jobless, down from almost 5,000 in July 2021.
July unemployment rates were down in all five counties compared to June of this year and the previous July, state Department of Labor reports show.
"This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed," said Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. "As employers have worked to fill positions with the most qualified people, job seekers have taken advantage of the wide range of employment opportunities with more benefits and flexibility than ever before.”
Even with the good news, the search for employees remains tough in the region as some businesses continue to reduce hours, citing staffing issues. The Rome Floyd Chamber showed 117 opens on its jobs page Thursday morning while plenty of opportunities were posted on the Career Outlook Facebook page. Ten employers anchored a career fair staged by the Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber on Wednesday.
A closer look at the July reports show:
Floyd County
Rome recorded an unemployment rate of 2.8 percent in July, down six-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.7 percent.
The labor force decreased in Rome by 280 and ended the month with 43,799. That number is up 17 when compared to July of 2021.
Rome finished the month with 42,556 employed residents. That number decreased by 23 over the month and rose 405 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Jobs were flat from June to July and rose 1,300 over the year, to 42,300.
The number of unemployment claims went up by 13 percent in Rome in July. When compared to last July, claims were down by about 21 percent.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 761 active job postings in Rome for July.
Bartow County
Bartow County recorded an unemployment rate of 2.5 percent in July, down five-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.5 percent.
The labor force went down in July by 285 to 52,548. That number rose by 1,197 over the year.
Bartow County ended July with 51,243 employed residents. That number was down 22 over the month and rose 1,694 over the year.
Initial claims for unemployment were down 2 percent in July. When compared to last July, claims were down about 50 percent.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 598 active job postings in Bartow County for July.
Northwest Georgia
Includes Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties.
The July preliminary unemployment rate was down four-tenths to 2.7 percent; the rate was 3.4 percent one year ago.
The labor force was down 2,002 compared to June and 3,444 from a year earlier to 429,624.
The number of employed was down 262 from June and up 6,539 to 418,192 from July 2021.
Initial claims were up 82 (3 percent) from June and down 473 (13 percent) to 3,055 from last July.
Initial claims were up from June in Manufacturing and Administrative and Support Services, and down from July 2021 in Administrative and Support Services and Accommodation and Food Services.