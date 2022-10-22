Ahead of the Headlines: What's on tap for the week ahead. Oct 22, 2022 1 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The former Cave Spring Elementary School sits about a quarter-mile north of the city’s downtown district. David Crowder, File Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MondayFloyd County Board of Education called meeting, 11:30 a.m. at the Central Office.Rome City Commission meeting, 5 p.m. caucus, 6:30 p.m. meeting. AgendaFinal league meeting before the election: The League of Women Voters of Rome-Floyd County meets at 6 p.m. at Guest speaker is County Commission Chair Wright Bagby.Cave Spring City Council, called meeting, 6 p.m., to discuss Cave Spring Elementary property. TuesdayThe Rome Floyd County Development Authority will have a called meeting at 10 a.m. in the boardroom at 800 Broad St., Suite 102.Floyd County Commission, 4 p.m. caucus, 6 p.m. meeting. ThursdayFloyd GOP meets: The Floyd County Republican Party meets at 6 p.m. at John Henry’s Grill. Guest speaker: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending This evening's debates kick off busy week in local, state politics. First National Community Bank headlines: School board backs Holland's bid to terminate RHS teacher's contract. At least one more cold morning after today. Advance voting slowed by outage of voter ID system, supervisor says overall turnout good First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on a RAD-ical move in River District. Politics: Red, blue & Greene. I-75 corridor: A plus, a minus. Freezing temps again tonight. First National Community Bank headlines: Advance voting under way today; candidates for governor debate tonight. First freeze watch out for Gordon, Chattooga; freeze warning here Wednesday a.m. Today's Weather Right Now 42° Clear Humidity: 90% Cloud Coverage: 36% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunrise: 07:52:01 AM Sunset: 06:57:55 PM Today Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 77F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Generally sunny. High 77F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Walker, Warnock make history in run for U.S. Senate seat Graham ordered to testify in Fulton election probe Broadway superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda stumps for Warnock State & Region Dooley endorses Walker in campaign ad Georgia unemployment remains at record low Record-setting midterms early voting even exceeding presidential early voting