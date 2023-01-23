Rome Middle School drawing

This artist’s rendering shows the proposed Rome Middle School.

 Rome City Schools

Monday

Rome City Commission: 4 p.m. caucus (Rome Middle School); 6:30 p.m. meeting. RCC Agenda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In