Rome Middle School drawing

This artist’s rendering shows the proposed Rome Middle School.

 Rome City Schools

Monday

Rome City Commission, 4:30 p.m. caucus including more talks on the proposed Rome Middle School replacement; 6:30 p.m. meeting: RCC Agenda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In