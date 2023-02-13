Ahead of the Headlines: Rome, Cave Spring meetings tonight; city school board, county commission on Tuesday Feb 13, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MondayRome City Commission: 5 p.m. caucus on downtown parking; 6:30 p.m. meeting. Includes public hearings on tax allocation districts for Martha Berry, North Broad. RCC AgendaCave Spring City Council, 6 p.m. Includes updates on change in government, Liberty Day.TuesdayRome City Schools: Caucus at 4 p.m., regular meeting at 5:45 p.m., College and Career Academy. Agenda items include new Rome Middle School, 2023-24 school calendar.Floyd County Commission: Caucus; regular meeting at 6 p.m. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending DeSoto Theatre evacuated late Friday after strong smell of smoke from an apparent HVAC issue; performances continuing as planned Villa Sulzbacher Hizer remembered for her constant community involvement, keen business sense and love of the Bonneville Salt Flats Rome Police: Investigation continues into shooting death of 56-year-old Aragon man Saturday night First National Community Bank headlines: Formal talks under way for extra penny sales tax on fall ballot -- and maybe more First National Community Bank headlines: Rome remembers Villa Hizer's longtime community contributions. Homebuilders get bright forecast. Covid claims 3 more area residents Today's Weather Right Now 32° Clear Humidity: 90% Cloud Coverage: 4% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunrise: 07:27:35 AM Sunset: 06:22:30 PM Today Sunny. High 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia’s education funding formula: It’s complicated CON reform bill looks to exempt rural hospitals Rising sales, corporate taxes in Georgia mask drop in income taxes State & Region New bill takes aim at gender-affirming care for transgender youth Legislative committee approves raising truck weights in Georgia after lengthy hearing Senate passes bill to evaluate whether job requirements match needed skills