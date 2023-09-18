Floyd County Schools logo

Monday

The Floyd County Board of Education will hold its monthly board meeting. It starts with a 4 p.m. work session on the 2024-25 budget, the caucus at 5 p.m. and regular meeting at 6.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In