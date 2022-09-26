Ahead of the Headlines: Key rezoning for new apartments goes before Rome City Commission; county commission meets Tuesday. Sep 26, 2022 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Developer Patrick Cash wants to put 36 rental housing units on this commercially zoned tract at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Gibbons Street. Rome Floyd Planning Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MondayRome City Commission, 5 p.m. caucus with Georgia Power; 6:30 p.m. meeting. AgendaAmong the agenda items is rezoning for multifamily at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Gibbons Street, allowing 36 units rather than 22. TuesdayFloyd County Commission: Caucus at 10 a.m., meeting at noon at the County Administration building, 12 E. Fourth Ave., Rome. Agenda Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending State patrol: Pedestrian dies in second fatal accident in Chattooga County in a week. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on changes for former restaurant site; what's new in West Rome; school board race heats up. Watch for 90-plus temperatures now through Thursday. . Sunday briefing: Imagine Festival continues at Kingston Downs. One Community's One Table this evening over the Oostanaula. Friday morning shooting in northeastern Floyd leaves one man dead, another hospitalized First National Community Bank headlines: White mayor dies in motocross accident. Georgia watching growing storm Ian. Today's Weather Right Now 64° Clear Humidity: 95% Cloud Coverage: 11% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunrise: 07:31:47 AM Sunset: 07:31:51 PM Today Plenty of sunshine. High around 80F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Mainly sunny. High near 75F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Senate committee considers how to help veterans homes in Georgia New poll: Kemp leads Abrams; Warnock, Walker tied Good-government measure aimed at suspended elected officials tops proposals on statewide ballot State & Region Raffensperger moves to end distraction of Coffee County elections flap State awards first two medical cannabis production licenses Congressional oversight committee finds Justice Department failed to count nearly 1,000 deaths in jails and prisons