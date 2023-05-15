The Floyd County Board of Education monthly board meeting : Caucus at 5 p.m., meeting at 6 p.m., at the central office.
The Rome Floyd County Development Authority is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. in the boardroom located at 800 Broad St., Suite 102.
Floyd County Board of Elections, 18 E. 12th St.: 5:30 p.m. caucus, meeting at 6.
2023 Peace Officers Memorial Service, 11 a.m., Law Enforcement Complex Memorial Plaza. The names of 20 fallen officers will be read.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds light and variable.
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.