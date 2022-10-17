walkamile2022

Monday

Rome's Alcohol Control Commission, 5 p.m., City Hall. Review applications for new sales, pouring permits.

The Floyd County Board of Education meets at 5 p.m. at Armuchee High School.

Rome Board of Education, 6 p.m., disciplinary hearing.

Tuesday

Rome-Floyd County Development Authority meets at 10 a.m. in the conference room, 800 Broad St., Suite 102.  

Rome Board of Education meeting, 5:45 p.m., College and Career Academy. 

The Floyd County Board of Elections meets at 6 p.m. at the Floyd County Administration building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. The caucus is set for 5 p.m.

Friday

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes begins with registration at 11 a.m. at Rotary Plaza followed by the walk down Broad Street. Expanded details

 

