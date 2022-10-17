Ahead of the Headlines: Busy start to the week ahead; meetings include development authority, school boards. Oct 17, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MondayRome's Alcohol Control Commission, 5 p.m., City Hall. Review applications for new sales, pouring permits.The Floyd County Board of Education meets at 5 p.m. at Armuchee High School.Rome Board of Education, 6 p.m., disciplinary hearing.TuesdayRome-Floyd County Development Authority meets at 10 a.m. in the conference room, 800 Broad St., Suite 102. Rome Board of Education meeting, 5:45 p.m., College and Career Academy. The Floyd County Board of Elections meets at 6 p.m. at the Floyd County Administration building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. The caucus is set for 5 p.m.FridayWalk a Mile in Her Shoes begins with registration at 11 a.m. at Rotary Plaza followed by the walk down Broad Street. Expanded details Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Bath & Body Works moves from mall, plans Oct. 29 opening at Riverbend Center as retail shifts continue This evening's debates kick off busy week in local, state politics. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town with news on Jim 'N Nick's Shorter Avenue plans.Torrid home sales take a break. First Buc-ee's, now Wawa? Advertising: Hardy Realty's open house gallery for Sunday First National Community Bank headlines: Retail shuffle as Bath & Body Works closes mall store, plans Riverbend opening. GBI charges Bartow jailer with having sex with inmate. UGA poll: Big lead by Kemp over Abrams. Today's Weather Right Now 61° Mostly Cloudy Humidity: 92% Cloud Coverage: 39% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunrise: 07:47:46 AM Sunset: 07:03:46 PM Today Partly cloudy skies. High 72F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Mostly sunny skies. High near 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Walker, Warnock trade personal jabs in sole Senate debate before election Bid to overturn 2020 election looms over race for lieutenant governor Fuel loading begins at Plant Vogtle nuclear expansion State & Region Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities head to retire Port of Savannah sees quarter of growth ahead of anticipated slowdown Former Democratic Gov. Roy Barnes endorses Republican Tyler Harper for ag commissioner