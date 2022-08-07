Hardy Realty's open house gallery for Sunday.
Three homes will be on display this week, priced from $259,000 to $779,000.
- 825 Shannon NE Cir Rome, GA 30161
- $279,000 3 Bedroom 2 Baths
- Listing Agent: Lisa Smith 706-346-5469
About this home: Such a great house in the Model School district. LVP flooring, split bedroom design, kitchen with all appliances and breakfast bar. Screened in back porch and privacy fence in the back yard. This is a must see. Please click for more.
- 145 W Peel Rome, GA 30161
- $779,900 6 Bedrooms 5 Baths
- Owner Agent licensed in Georgia acting as principal/Seller
- Nick Rogers 706-252-0303
About this home: Welcome to your secluded mountain sanctuary. This home sits on 12.11 private acres atop Thomas Bluff off of Highway 140. In between Highway 53 and Highway 27 providing easy access to Interstate 75, Adairsville, Calhoun, or Summerville. This 6 bedroom 5 bath home has 7,000 +/- updated finished square footage. The master suite is on the main level along with an additional full bath, mud room, kitchen, wet bar, living room, dining room, den, and breakfast area. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, a bonus, 2 full baths, and a game room. The finished basement has 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, an office, and another craft/office. HVAC is a duel fuel system and can be run off electric or propane. The propane generator will run most of the house and HVAC units in the event of power loss. This home has too many amenities to list. Please contact listing agent for more details and your appointment. But don't wait, this home is being marketed below market value and will not last long. Seller is a licensed agent in the state of GA.
- 27 Boulder Dr Rome, GA 30165
- $259,000 3 Bedroom 2 Bath
- Listing Agent: Lisa Smith 706-346-5469
About this home: Garden Lakes area!! A must see ranch,kitchen with granite counter tops, tile back splash,stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Tiled entrance foyer leading to the nice great room with fireplace. Bedrooms are a good size, split bedroom plan. main bedroom has a walk in closet and a bath with jacuzzi tub, separate shower and double vanity. The other 2 bedrooms on the other side with nice bath in the hall. The lot is large with a privacy fence in the back. Please click for more.
