Hardy Realty's open house gallery for Sunday.
Five homes will be on display this week, priced from $80,000 to $985,000.
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 1:00-3:00 ET
5 Haley Dr SE Rome, GA 30161
$569,500 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath
Listing Agent: Lori Davidson 706-766-7463
Beautifully maintained brick home in one of Rome's most sought-after neighborhoods. High ceilings & natural light flood the dining room & living room with fireplace at the front of the home. The kitchen has stainless appliances, quartz countertops & island and opens into a breakfast area. Enjoy your coffee and look out onto the flagstone and brick patio! The adjacent roomy den has a painted brick fireplace and a high tray ceiling and soaring built-ins. The primary bedroom is on the main level & has a very up to date bathroom with double vanity, separate shower & tub. Another half bath on the main level includes the laundry closet with stackable washer & dryer. Upstairs are three additional large bedrooms with a shared hall bath. There is an additional room that can be used as an office, playroom, craft room or storage. Come take a look at this wonderful home on a cul-de-sac street in East Rome!
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 1:00-3:00 ET
757 Wax Rd SE Silver Creek, GA 30173
$359,000 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 23 Acres
Listing Agent: Larry Cagle 706-266-2359
Four year old 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath Craftsman style home situated on 23.64 private acres. Master Bdrm on the main, LPV flooring in the entire house except stairs, open kitchen with granite countertops, stained cabinets, island, formal dining room, 1/2 bath, upstairs has 3 bdrms, 1 bath, bonus room, laundry room. Lots of closets, total electric. Come and see this slice of paradise!
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 1:00-3:00 ET
613 S Brow Drive Cloudland, GA
$985,000 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath
Listing Agent: Becky Woodard 706-506-0777
Hardy Realty is proud to offer one of the premier homes on Lookout Mtn, located in Menlo, Cloudland, GA on 1.7 ac with 300' of breathtaking East Brow frontage overlooking Shinbone Valley. This home offers all of the amenities offered in luxurious homes in a remote setting offering privacy yet proximity to urban areas. The drive is gravel and the entrance is flanked by two large stone columns welcoming you to the cabin. The lot is beautifully landscaped and irrigated to maintain evergreen and deciduous shrubs such as hydrangea varieties, mountain laurel, rhododendron, althea, lara petulum and perennials from Solomon's seal to coneflower and flox. A fenced raised bed garden affords the gardener with a controlled area for herbs, vegetables and annuals as well as offering low maintenance shrubs, perennials and mature maples, dogwood and Leland Cypress. The yard also offers a lighted putting green overlooking the brow, pickle ball/basketball court, garden shed, firepit overlooking valley and is fenced to the brow. Large rock formations add to the beauty of the surroundings along with a stone patio with cupola for outside get togethers. There is also a separate grilling area that is perfect for family get togethers. A lighted stone walkway leads to a covered entrance with bevel glass oak door with carriage lamps opening into magnificent large beamed foyer with 25' vaulted wooden ceiling. The great room affords panoramic brow views through large glass windows and doors, a wood burning fireplace adorned with a gorgeous etched bear mantle, built in shelves, massive beams and large seating area. Great room has large area for gaming table or for playing cards and gaming and an office nook tucked into the back. The dining area is in close proximity to the kitchen and offers seating for 12+ also overlooking the valley. From the main living area are a screened porch, covered porch and large deck for beautiful sunrises, towering views and outdoor living and entertaining to the sound of a wet weather waterfall below. The kitchen has been completely remodeled and features new cabinetry, glass backsplash, farm sink, granite countertops GE appliances and large workspaces. The bedrooms consist of large master with glass windows overlooking valley, large his/hers closet, granite vanity w double sink, tile floors, separate tub and tiled shower and recessed lighting. On the opposite side of the great room are two bedrooms w large closets and connected by bath w tub and shower. A fourth bedroom and bath with walk in shower and tile flooring complete the living area . All bedrooms have ceiling fans. A half bath is located in the hall and the upstairs living area is completed with a large studio w many uses from workshop to video/game room and with relatively minimal changes, could be converted into a two car garage. A separate laundry room is off the kitchen and there is a whole home security system. A large basement w concrete floors and outside as well as inside entrance. It could easily be converted to bedrooms or playroom area as could the large attic that is well insulated and easily accessible. The entire living space has oak hardwood flooring with pine hardwood floors in all bedrooms. All inside doors are oak and there are 12' ceilings throughout the home as well as cathedral ceilings and wooden beams in great room. Recessed lighting throughout the home adds to the warmth, comfort and beauty of this home. Attention to every detail has been addressed and the house has every luxury that one needs for every day living and comfort. This is a must see home in close proximity to Atlanta, Birmingham, Huntsville, Chattanooga and Mentone. Come and enjoy the cool mountain breeze as you survey the sweeping vistas from the yard and deck. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase the house of your dreams. Don't let this one with the million dollar view get away!
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 2:00-4:00 ET
28 Brandon Ln SW Rome, GA 30165
$250,000 3 Bedroom 2 Bath
Listing Agent: Tom Sipp 706-346-4077
Cozy 3BR/2BA 1,780sqft in West Rome's Magnolia Walk. Spacious open floor plan with 9', tray and vaulted ceilings throughout. This awesome kitchen has recently replaced stove, refrigerator and dishwasher that are ADA compliant. Check out the large master suite with dual sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. The walk-in closet includes a gun safe. Enjoy the private back yard on the covered patio. You will also find included an 8' X 12' storage building with power. Move in ready, don't let this one get away!
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 2:00-4:00 ET
555 1st NE St. Rome, GA 30161
$80,000
Listing Agent: Michelle Gibson 706-676-6853
Back on the market, no fault of the seller. 1 bedroom, 1 bath house with office space and large den. Carport and workshop in backyard. Electric stove and dishwasher to remain with property, refrigerator and washer and dryer not included in sale. Property is total electric. Sold as-is. **FHA requested repairs were made and home could possibly close in 10 days as long as buyer is ready to move forward and turn in all documents requested.