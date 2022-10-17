anthonycenter

Advance voting starts today at the Anthony Center in Garden Lakes as well as the elections office on East 12th Street.

 File

A statewide issue with the secondary voter verification system slowed the process for the first day of early voting somewhat on Monday, Floyd County Elections Supervisor Akyn Bailey said. 

Bailey said no one waited longer than 15 minutes to cast a ballot and said despite the issue turnout for the first day has been very good.

