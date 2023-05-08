Bill Byington's life story is among the most perfect ones you'll ever hear.
It is filled with his passions -- for family, baseball, the Bulldogs, college football, all animals, deep and enduring friendships, always helping others and starting each day reading a devotional.
In between are a few lines about his time on the federal bench, a mention of his later career as a real estate lawyer (scroll Facebook and you'll see him in dozens and dozens of "closing" photos) and his time with the Georgia National Guard.
But the dominant message is about family -- his bride of 33 years, his children, his grandchildren and his focus on them first and then the rest of how he lived.
As news of his passing was shared Saturday night, the immediate reactions were disbelief, immediately followed by "he's such a great guy." That quality was on full display every time you saw him, from a law office to a breakfast spot where his usual gang was breaking up to go about the day's business.
Among the most moving posts in his memory is this one from another Rome law firm, McRae Smith Peek Harman & Monroe: "Bill was not only well-respected in the legal community, but also a genuinely kind and generous person. His wit and humor brightened the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him."
Bill passed away at his home on Saturday at the age of 71. He was originally from Augusta but, as the son of a Methodist minister he grew up in many towns across Georgia.
He graduated from Rockdale County High School and then became a Double Dawg, with a degree in history from the University of Georgia and a law degree from the UGA School of Law. Bill was a lifelong diehard fan of UGA football and really all college football.
Bill practiced law in Rome for 47 years and was a senior partner at Cox, Byington and Twyman where he specialized in real estate law. Bill also served as the United States Magistrate Judge for the Northern District of Georgia for 11 years. He proudly served his country for six years in the Georgia National Guard. He was a 40-year member of the Rome Rotary Club.
He served on the Board of the Chiaha Guild for 35 years and was a member of the UGA Library Board of Visitors. He was also an active member of Coosa Country Club and a faithful parishioner of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
Bill loved to travel. He and his wife Janet visited more than 24 countries during their marriage. When asked about the foundation of their long marriage, Bill often responded “no similar interests and nothing in common.”
Bill’s true passion was baseball. He had an uncanny and encyclopedic knowledge of obscure historical facts and statistics. He grew up listening to baseball on his radio but also was fortunate enough to attend every opening game at every stadium of the Atlanta Braves.
Diehard fans Bill, Randy Davis, Mike Haney and Pistol Knight did the first scouting trips to minor league parks and had meetings with Braves' management trying to entice the Atlanta Braves to put a minor league team in Rome. Just a few years later they did.
When asked some time ago how he wanted to be remembered, Bill said, “I think I would like to be remembered as a happy person. I hope my children and grandchildren will say I enjoyed life, was kind and did not get totally wrapped up in worries or work and tried to help them along the way.”
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday, May 9, from 5 until 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 10 at 4 p.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church with the Reverend John Herring and the Reverend David Boyd officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Rome City Schools Literacy Program, 508 E. Second Ave., Rome, GA 30161; Floyd Heyman Hospice, 420 E. Second Ave., Suite 105, Rome, GA 30161; and St. Mary’s Catholic School, 401 E. Seventh St., Rome, GA 30161.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.