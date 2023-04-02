So how does "60 Minutes" follow last week's no-holds-barred interview with basketball legend Charles Barkley? Apparently with a heavy dose of Marjorie Taylor Greene.
The Northwest Georgia Republican is interviewed this Sunday by veteran correspondent Lesley Stahl.
The episode promo on Facebook states: "Marjorie Taylor Greene, nicknamed MTG, isn’t afraid to share her opinions, no matter how intense and in-your-face they are."
Some of the photos accompanying the interview appear to be from Rome as well as Washington, D.C.
The interview caps a week that saw Greene, U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk and other members of Congress at a Smyrna gun store providing "oversight" to federal agents conducting routine inspections there. It occurred the same morning six people were murdered at a Christian school in Nashville by a woman armed with two assault weapons and a pistol.
Greene's week continued with being briefly idled by Twitter after "trans" posts in the wake of the Covenant massacre; her pledging support to the now-indicted former president ("I stand with Trump!"); promising continued support of gun rights; and declaring "covid is over" even as 30 more virus deaths were recorded in Georgia last week, including two in her congressional district.
The episode promo already is triggering sparks as well as rebuttals of support. More than 600 comments, nearly 300 "likes" or other emojis and 51 shared had been posted as of midday Saturday. Among the comments were blasts at the network for conducting the interview, labeled "a ratings grab."
The "60 Minutes" feed was on fire with more than 26,000 comments and a reach topping 14 million, again through midday Saturday.
"60 Minutes" is broadcast at 7 p.m. Sundays and also available on Paramount Plus.