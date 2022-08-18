Additional fights are being reported at Rome High School, including a brawl during lunch Thursday.
As of Thursday evening, five young women had been charged with battery, says Rome Assistant Chief of Police Debbie Burnett.
With those arrests, at least 16 students have been charged this week following brawls at the high school. One fight led to five arrests; a second one ended with six arrests. Charges have included battery, terroristic threats and obstruction. Several students, age 17, have been booked into the Floyd County Jail following their arrest at the high school.
Burnett says so far this year, officers "have seen an increase in student fights. Some are carryovers and it seems some are for attention-getting or school disruption. Some may even be for social media hits."
She also reminded students and parents about an item in the school handbook concerning video taping on campus. She shares the text:
"Students shall not use audio or visual recording devices without first obtaining the permission of a school employee. This includes, but is not limited to, using devises to photograph or record misbehaviors or to violate or harass the rights and privacy of others."
The fights follow a series of escalating safety concerns at Rome High soon after classes began on July 29.
