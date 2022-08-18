  • One of two student videos shared from the midday Thursday brawl at Rome High.

Additional fights are being reported at Rome High School, including a brawl during lunch Thursday.

As of Thursday evening, five young women had been charged with battery, says Rome Assistant Chief of Police Debbie Burnett.

