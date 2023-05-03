The cornerstone of the Cotton Block, at 100 Broad St., has sold for $3.3 million, believed to be a record price for downtown Rome.
Amanda King from Hardy Realty represented the buyer, William Benefield, owner of American Roofing Co. The Summerville businessman is becoming a familiar name in downtown Rome as he recently purchased the former Partridge Restaurant at 300 Broad St. Benefield’s plans for 100 Broad include the keeping the lower-level personal fitness center while the upstairs residence will soon be available for short-term rentals.
Toles, Temple & Wright had the listing for the 21,270-square-foot building with an expansive loft described as "an entertainer’s dream but also serves as a cozy family home." Representing the sellers were Mimi Richards with Jeb Arp and Katie Edwards,
There were multiple offers for the landmark, which probably is why the sale price topped the listing amount of $2,995,000. The site was on the market for less than 60 days.
About the building, constructed in 1901 and resting on a quarter acre:
The first floor includes 10,000-square-feet of commercial space, which currently is used as a gym. It features workout space, two locker rooms with showers, multiple offices and storage spaces.
The rear parking lot has 20-plus spaces including covered parking for the occupants (26 total). That's in addition to street side parking on Broad.
Upstairs are six bedrooms, all have en suite bathrooms. The master suite has an oversized bedroom with brick walls and ceiling.
A custom steel staircase leads to the rooftop terrace, which features 1,500 square feet of entertaining space with river views over Broad Street. It also has a plumbed outdoor kitchen.
A covered rear porch includes a hot tub and additional private outdoor space.
The deal is believed to be the most paid for a building in downtown Rome. Other major transactions since 2017 include the former Georgia Power building to Ira Levy ($2.9 million), the Fricks furniture store to FB Taylor Holdings ($1.5 million), the Cherokee Lodge bought by Andrew Heaner ($1.77 million) and the downtown base of First National Community Bank at 501 Broad St. ($1.9 million).
The sale also is the latest update to the block between Second and First avenues. Monica Sheppard has opened the buzzy Cecil T's Mercantile across the street at 7 Broad while there's renewed interest in the food court area as well.
Cosmic Dog Outpost continues to expand offerings, from additional food trucks and now the home base for the new owners of River Ratz Tubing and Kayak. River Ratz opens for the season this Saturday.