The cornerstone of the Cotton Block, at 100 Broad St., has sold for $3.3 million, believed to be a record price for downtown Rome.

Amanda King from Hardy Realty represented the buyer, William Benefield, owner of American Roofing Co. The Summerville businessman is becoming a familiar name in downtown Rome as he recently purchased the former Partridge Restaurant at 300 Broad St. Benefield’s plans for 100 Broad include the keeping the lower-level personal fitness center while the upstairs residence will soon be available for short-term rentals.

