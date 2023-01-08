The 2023 session of the General Assembly begins at 10 a.m. Monday -- but don't look for a quirk start.
With the Georgia Bulldogs vying for their second straight college football championship on Monday night and Thursday’s inauguration of Gov. Brian Kemp for a second term, there won’t be a rush to get down to business.
But once the ceremonies have been dispensed with, new legislative leaders have been elected, and committee assignments are in place, the General Assembly will take up an agenda likely to include mental health, public safety, tax policy, education funding, electric vehicles, and the perennial debate over legalizing gambling.
Plus there are some changes to who represents Floyd County in the General Assembly this year, thanks to new districts and the elections.
What's different: For first time, state Rep. Matt Barton, R-Calhoun, will be representing the Shannon area, in addition to a majority of Gordon County. Sen.-elect Colton Moore, R-Trenton, will be sworn in to represent Armuchee and northwest Floyd, along with all of Chattooga, Dade, Walker and Catoosa counties. The district of Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, has shifted wholly into Bartow County.
No changes here: They’ll join longtime incumbents Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, and representatives Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, and Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee.
You'll find contact information for each lower in this update.
The issues
Mental health: The legislature likely will consider a bill letting patients more easily access and obtain insurance coverage for the mental health-care services they need, Behm said.
It’s also likely lawmakers will consider increasing the number of home- and community-based slots serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as a state Senate study committee recommended last month.
Public safety: Kemp is looking to build on his first-term success in the public safety arena. At the height of campaign season last October, the governor unveiled a second-term platform that calls for increasing penalties for gang members who recruit minors.
Taking aim at criminal justice system reforms that include the granting of no-cash bail, Kemp also wants to require judges to consider a defendant’s criminal history when issuing “own-recognizance” bonds.
Taxes: Kemp also built his successful reelection campaign around cutting taxes. He backed two bills last year that provided a $1.1 billion tax refund, which quickly appeared in checks to Georgia taxpayers, and a longer-term measure that will reduce state income tax rates starting next year.
This year, the governor is calling for another $2 billion in tax relief, a $1 billion income tax rebate and a $1 billion property tax rebate.
Sitting atop a $6.6 billion budget surplus, the state can easily afford the additional tax cuts.
School funds: The General Assembly also is expected to consider overhauling the state’s education funding formula to provide additional support for children living in poverty, higher student transportation costs, and the need to fund school support staff. The Quality Basic Education (QBE) formula was adopted back in the mid-1980s.
A proposal to decrease the student-to-school counselor ratio also has the support of both Kemp and the state Department of Education.
EV/charging stations: With Rivian and Hyundai beginning construction on huge electric vehicle manufacturing plants in Georgia — the two largest economic development projects in the state’s history in addition to the battery plant coming to Bartow — Georgia policy makers are anxious to accommodate the industry by rolling out a network of EV charging stations.
A legislative study committee that grappled with the issue last summer and fall was unable to come up with a way to balance the interests of retailers that might want to build stations — including convenience stores — and utilities also wishing to enter that space.
The state Public Service Commission stepped in last month by approving a provision as part of a Georgia Power rate hike request that gives retailers a right of first refusal when the utility seeks to build a charging station in their area. After Georgia Power publishes a list of addresses of stations it plans to build, local retailers wishing to build nearby will have 18 months to object, said Angela Holland, president of the Georgia Association of Convenience Stores.
The provision also limits Georgia Power to building no more than 11 charging stations per year, which must be in rural areas, which are considered less likely to attract private investment.
“That takes care of a lot of our issues,” Holland said.
Gambling: Legalizing any of those forms of gambling in Georgia would require the General Assembly to pass one or more constitutional amendments, which then would go to voters.
“It’s clear that people will vote it in,” said Rick Lackey, an Atlanta-based real estate developer backing several proposed casino resorts scattered across the state.
While there’s been debate over the years over how the state should spend the tax revenue legalized gambling would generate, much of the focus has been on propping up the HOPE Scholarship program, which no longer covers the full cost of tuition for many eligible students.
Floyd County delegation
Rep. Matt Barton, R-Calhoun
- Email: matt.barton@house.ga.gov
Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R- Armuchee
- Email: eddie.lumsden@house.ga.gov
Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome
- Email: katie.dempsey@house.ga.gov
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome
- Email: chuck. hufstetler@senate.ga.gov
Sen.-elect Colton Moore, R
- Email: colton@coltonmoore.com