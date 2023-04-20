Rome/Floyd County's work force grew by 2,600 jobs in March vs. the same month in 2022. It also was a 100-job gain over February of this year.
Another plus was a drop in the number of people seeking unemployment assistance last month when compared to February, even though claims were up in Floyd, Bartow, Gordon and Chattooga counties as well as statewide.
The state's Department of Labor reports first time jobless claims in March were:
Floyd: 232 claims, down more than a third vs. the previous month but up almost 57% from 12 months earlier.
Bartow: 253 claims, down slightly from February but up vs. March 2022.
Gordon: 214 claims, a decrease from February but up 167.5% from last year.
Polk: 76 claims, down both from February and vs. March 2022.
Chattooga: 124 claims, down more than 50% from the previous month but much higher than March 2022.
Statewide: 22,106 claims in March, down slightly from February but up 16% vs. the previous March.
As of Thursday, 110 jobs were posted on the Rome-Floyd Chamber site, mostly in colleges. as well as healthcare. The Cartersville-Bartow Chamber had 15 jobs posted.
Also hiring is Mohawk Industries with a job fair today from noon until 7 p.m. at Ridge Ferry Park with catering by Harvest Moon, according to Career Outlook. Open positions are in Rome, Calhoun and Summerville with starting pay at $15.50 to $18 an hour.
The state report: Georgia's March unemployment rate was 3.1%, unchanged from February. The unemployment rate has stayed at 3.1% for eight consecutive months. The jobless rate in area counties should be available on April 27 and will be posted here.
Jobs were up by 7,600 (0.2%) over the month and up by 133,400 (2.8%) over the year to 4,885,400, an all-time high.
Job numbers were at record levels for private education, health services and hospitality.
Georgia's labor force increased for the sixth consecutive month by 12,872 to 5,261,296.