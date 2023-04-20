marchjobs2023a

Rome/Floyd County's work force grew by 2,500 jobs in March vs. the same month in 2022. It also was a 100-job gain over February of this year. 

 Source: Georgia Department of Labor

Rome/Floyd County's work force grew by 2,600 jobs in March vs. the same month in 2022. It also was a 100-job gain over February of this year. 

Another plus was a drop in the number of people seeking unemployment assistance last month when compared to February, even though claims were up in Floyd,  Bartow, Gordon and Chattooga counties as well as statewide.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In