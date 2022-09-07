Miller Ferry Technology Center, a massive complex with 1.56 million square feet under roof with a project cost of $160 million, is being proposed off U.S. 41 south of the new connector.

A development of regional impact application shows almost 112 acres would be involved off Miller Ferry and Shaw roads in southern Gordon County.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In